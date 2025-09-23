Sarah Jessica Parker backs lab-grown diamond brand Astrea

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, best known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City’, is teaming up with London-based lab-grown diamond brand Astrea to bring to life “her creative vision for the future of diamonds”.

Parker, who shut her namesake footwear brand, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, last year, and has previously collaborated with the likes of Gap, Sunglass Hut, Fendi, and played a design role in relaunching Halston, is adding diamonds to her resume, after being named global creative director and founding partner of Astrea London.

In a statement, Astrea said that Parker’s role would extend beyond creativity and would see the actress acting as a joint spokesperson alongside Nathalie Morrison, founder and chief executive, who launched the diamond brand two years ago, promoting how lab-grown diamonds are an innovative, sustainable and ethical alternative to mined diamonds.

Commenting on the appointment, Morrison said: “Sarah Jessica epitomises timeless style, innovation, and integrity, qualities that define Astrea London. Together, we will continue to push boundaries, creating jewellery that not only represents the highest craftsmanship but also redefines what it means to own a diamond in today’s world.

“With no limit to what can be done, Astrea London will set a new global benchmark for sustainable luxury. At Astrea we embrace the beauty of diamonds and their rich heritage, and we look to elevate diamonds using technology and science to create perfect stones of any colour certified to the highest standard possible.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, global creative director and founding partner of Astrea London and Nathalie Morrison, founder and chief executive of Astrea London Credits: Astrea London

Astrea London looks to celebrity Sarah Jessica Parker to boost the popularity of lab-grown diamonds

Astrea London has positioned itself at the very top of the diamond market, producing only the top 1 per cent of diamonds worldwide - D and E colour, VS2+ stones - as it looks to establish itself as the leading high-end lab-grown diamond brand globally.

It has quickly established itself at the pinnacle of the luxury lab-grown diamond jewellery market, expanding its international presence to Villa La Coste in Provence, France, Fairmont Windsor Park in the UK, and One&Only on Kea Island, Greece. The diamond brand will also be opening three new stores in Dubai this October, including a flagship boutique at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah, Dubai and the first Seven Carats afternoon tea experience at Astrea’s partnered laboratory in Dubai.

Astrea London ring with lab-grown diamonds Credits: Astrea London

The brand adds that Parker has already influenced the creativity direction of its newest collections, and will launch 12 cornerstone designs later this year, featuring D-IF grade stones, which correspond to just 0.01 percent of the world’s diamonds, each certified with advanced light performance grading from IGI, GCAL and currently GIA.

Parker added: “I have always believed in sustainability and innovation in design. Joining Astrea London feels like a natural step – together, we are embracing the future of diamonds in a way that is both responsible and beautiful.”