Saucony launches apparel collection made with Cycora

Running brand Saucony, part of Wolverine World Wide, Inc., has launched an apparel collection in collaboration with Cycora by Ambercycle, a premium regenerated material made from end-of-life textiles.

The Saucony x Cycora collection for men and women features a line of high-performance running tops, including a fitted tank, crop top, short sleeve and singlet made with breathable, sweat-wicking jersey that includes up to 23 percent Cycora material.

Brian Moore, senior vice president of global product for Saucony, said in a statement: “Our collaboration with Cycora allows us to simultaneously reduce the materials going into landfills while producing a premium collection of products that are ready to perform. We are so pleased to partner with Cycora and know that runners will appreciate helping to offset the end-of-life clothing cycle with this collection.”

Image: Saucony x Cycora

Ambercycle chief executive Shay Sethi added: “We are excited to team up with Saucony, a brand that is eager to lead the running industry in helping to bring a vision for circularity to life. Not just a material, Cycora is a movement, a vision for the future and a community. With this collaboration, we are inviting the global running community to help build a circularity ecosystem, where performance apparel is removed from the cycle of waste and reused over and over.

“This collection demonstrates the intersection of performance and sustainability through a range of technical tops that are highly breathable, sweat wicking and stylish. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Saucony to further push the boundaries of performance running apparel that has been made with ‘end of life’ in mind.”

The Saucony x Cycora collection is available in men’s sizes S-3XL and women’s sizes XXS-2XL. Prices range from 40 to 50 US dollars.