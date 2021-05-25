Saucony x Super 7 monster makeover

Sneaker brand Saucony has launched a new Universal Monsters collection in collaboration with Super 7, inspired by the Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Mummy, Frankenstein and The Bride of Frankenstein.

The Universal Monsters themed sneakers feature reconstructed Saucony Jazz Original trainers colour designed to represent each monster. The Frankenstein shoes feature shades of monster green and jacket grey colour blocking, while the Mummy sneaker has a unique bandage-like fabric in a tonal white and grey colour palette accented with a “little blood red”.

The Bride of Frankenstein sneaker has been stitched together with pale green and ivory panels. The Saucony Jazz Original’s come to life when lightning strikes, with glow-in-the-dark laces and midsoles.

Image: courtesy of Saucony

The final sneaker comes from the depths of the Amazonian jungle, the Creature from the Black Lagoon featuring a textured, scale-like material on both the toe box and heel cup, along with tonal green colour blocking accented by red laces, just like the creature’s red lips, and translucent swamp water green outsoles.

Each shoe comes with the Universal Monster’s logo on a woven label on the tongue, alongside the word “monster” in Japanese embroidered on the heel tab. The designs are also very collectable with each shoe coming packaged in a themed box.

Each Saucony x Super 7 Universal Monster sneaker is 95 pounds each from Saucony.com.