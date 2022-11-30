Saul Nash ties fashion, cars and gaming together for new collaboration

British fashion designer Saul Nash, who won The Queen Elizabeth II Award earlier this year , has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with Mercedes-Benz and SK Gaming.

The collaboration, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mercedes-Benz eSports partner SK Gaming, features two limited-edition pieces designed by Nash, a jacket and a long-sleeved compression T-shirt that combines “the functional demands of everyday sportswear with fashionable style”.

The reversible jacket and shirt are designed mostly in black to reflect Mercedes-Benz’s sleek aesthetic, along with feature accents of SK Gaming’s lilac-blue colour scheme. Both are made of recycled polyester, with the compression shirt including lycra for an ideal body-hugging fit, as well as thumb loops, a half-zip on the high-closing collar and an extended back to emphasise “the sporty functionality of the collection”.

Image: Mercedes-Benz; Photography by Justin French, set design by Isabel + Helen and movement direction by Saul Nash

Commenting on the capsule collection, Nash said in a statement: “This project was an exciting space to explore three worlds that at first instance may not fit together. But the beauty of gaming is that anything is possible as there are infinite possibilities.

“It was inspiring to create garments through the lens of Esports, marrying this with the sleek design and exquisite heritage of Mercedes-Benz, whilst envisioning this in the world of movement that I’m grounded in. With performance wear grounded so much in movement, the question was how we could bring gaming which is often a static sport to life through movement.”

Julia Hofmann, head of brand collaborations and branded entertainment at Mercedes-Benz AG, added: "Our heartfelt congratulations go to our partner SK Gaming on the 25th anniversary. Every collaboration gains from new impulses, and we are all the more pleased that together with Saul Nash, we have succeeded in creating a new connection between the worlds of fashion and Esports.

“With this exclusive collection, we want to appeal not only to Esports enthusiasts, but also to our customers and fans who value an active lifestyle that is functional in everyday life while exuding a modern look."

The Saul Nash capsule will be available for pre-order on November 30 via SK Gaming’s website, with prices ranging from 89 to 150 euros. Customers will receive their items in 2023.

