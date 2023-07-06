Savannah Miller unveils new womenswear brand Vivere

British fashion designer Savannah Miller is returning to ready-to-wear with a new contemporary womenswear brand called Vivere.

Miller, a Central Saint Martins graduate and successful bridal designer with her eponymous label Savannah, has teamed up with fashion entrepreneur and brand builder Damian Hopkins to launch a womenswear brand offering affordable, high-quality, and modern wardrobe staples.

The brand's name is derived from the Italian verb Vivere, meaning to ‘live’, ‘be alive’, ‘last’, ‘endure’ or ‘live through, and was chosen to embody the contemporary femininity “defined by a sense of relaxed, timeless and functional elegance”.

Commenting on the launch, Savannah Miller, founder of Vivere, said in a statement: “Vivere delivers wardrobe solutions for women to create a feeling of her ‘best self’ with effortless confidence, we are all very excited by this brand and the products, it's been an incredible experience working with the team on bringing this to life.”

Savannah Miller partners with Damian Hopkins to launch a new womenswear brand

Vivere will debut for autumn/winter 2023 with a focus on elevated fabrications, directional silhouettes and a refined tonal colour palette that includes earthy green and brown hues alongside rich navy and elegant pink.

The collections will be designed around “quality, fit and refinement,” added the brand to offer “premium, considered collections for the woman who wants to invest in an enduring wardrobe that transcends current shopping trends and focuses on complimenting her core style and values”.

Vivere will be available from August, direct-to-consumer through its website, viverelondon.com, as well as in partnership with John Lewis. The debut collection will be available at selected John Lewis stores, including Peter Jones, Oxford Street, Bluewater, Edinburgh, and Cheadle Manchester as well as on its website.

Vivere to launch in John Lewis

Beth Pettet, head of fashion brands at John Lewis, added: “We are thrilled to be the exclusive launch partner for Vivere as they launch their first to market autumn/winter collection. Savannah's take on the 'new smart' is sure to resonate with our customers and we look forward to adding the collection to our branded offering - bringing together new and established brands like nowhere else on the high street.”

Miller and Hopkins are joined in the venture by Istanbul-based supply chain experts Duygu Leblebici and Nilufer Polat, who bring over 30 years of experience to the executive team. While Susie Calvert has been appointed as chief operating officer and Gudrun Kloepsch accompanies on design.

This isn’t the first contemporary ready-to-wear brand from Miller, in 2007, she launched Twenty8Twelve with her sister, the actress Sienna Miller. The sisters helmed the label as co-creative directors for twelve successful seasons before their departure in 2012. Miller also went on to launch a causal to a formal line called Nine as part of the ‘Designers at Debenhams’ range in 2015.