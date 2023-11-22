Scalp care brand Straand launches in the UK

Australian scalp care brand Straand, which is disrupting the haircare market with its bestselling microbiome-focused hair care range, has launched in the UK.

Launched in Australia in 2022, Straand is rooted in the ethos that “healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp” and offers a range of affordable cruelty-free, vegan, natural and Australian-made products that harness the power of prebiotics to keep sebum (the oily secretions of the skin) in-check.

Straand product range Credits: Straand

Key ingredients from the brand include Defenscalp, a patented smart multifunctional plant-derived ingredient designed to rebalance the ecology of the scalp and its defence system to maintain a healthy non-oily looking scalp and hair, as well as Pentavitin that can help transform dry, dull skin into dewy, plump, and hydrated skin by binding to the skin’s natural keratin and forming a moisture barrier that aids in moisture retention.

Both of these clinically proven ingredients can be found in Straand’s core range and complement its science-lead formulations of superhero components like hydrolysed wheat protein to soothe irritation, coconut and argan oil to moisturise, reduce frizz and boost shine, and lactic acid to break down dead skin cells and remove dirt, grime and product build-up.

The brand also ensures that each product is free from parabens, sulphates and silicones.

Straand campaign imagery Credits: Straand

Sarah Hamilton, co-founder of Straand, said in a statement: “The way we see it, caring for your scalp is an essential part of your self-care routine. It’s time to stop neglecting the skin on your head and embrace a new beauty routine that makes you feel good from root to tip.”

Straand's product range includes a crown cleanse microbiome shampoo, a scalp serum, a boost condition, a scalp scrub, a scalp brush, and a microfibre hair towel. Prices range from 14 to 20 pounds and are available online at uk.straandscalpcare.com, as well as Sephora online and in the retailer’s new Stratford store.