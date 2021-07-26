Schiaparelli launches Lady Gaga brooch to benefit charity

Couture house Schiaparelli is selling the oversized dove brooch that Lady Gaga wore to the inauguration of US President Joe Biden in January to benefit the singer’s Born This Way Foundation.

The Schiaparelli Dove brooch in hammered gold shows a dove carrying an olive branch, as a symbol of peace and hope, and will be available in three different sizes, from Schiaparelli, Bergdorf Goodman and Dover Street Markets.

The dove has a long history at Schiaparelli and is one of the design house’s most well-known motifs. Founding designer Elsa Schiaparelli, left for the US to escape World War II and was wearing her favourite brooch, a dove pinned to the suit when she arrived in New York. It has since then been used in the form of prints on gowns or as accessories.

Daniel Roseberry, creative director at Schiaparelli, said in a statement: “Like so many of us, I have been inspired by Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation for years. Her inauguration performance, and the symbolic Dove Brooch, is a milestone in the history of this Maison and in my life.

“It is with great pride that we are able to contribute to Gaga’s foundation and the remarkable work it has done in the lives of young people everywhere, moving them towards more freedom, kindness, and love.”

Image: courtesy of Schiaparelli

The brooch will benefit the Born This Way Foundation, a charitable organisation that Lady Gaga co-founded with her mother Cynthia Germanotta with the mission to support youth mental health and work with young people to build a kinder and braver world.

Germanotta, co-founder and president of Born This Way Foundation, added: “My daughter and I, along with the young people we work with every day, believe kindness is the way forward from the overlapping, ongoing crises of the last year and a half. We couldn’t be more grateful to have the proceeds from the Schiaparelli Dove, a beautiful symbol of hope and new beginnings, benefit our work and mission to build a kinder, braver world.

“With the support of Schiaparelli, we will continue to follow the lead of this aspirational, hopeful generation to build movements that address youth mental health and connect them to the resources they need to not only survive their lives, but thrive.”