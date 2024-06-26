Scholl launches collaboration with Khrisjoy

Footwear brand Scholl has launched a new collaborative capsule collection with luxury outerwear brand Khrisjoy.

Dubbed ‘Khrisjoy Loves Scholl,’ the capsule range takes inspiration from the vibrant vibe of the holidays and reinterprets Scholl’s signature Pescura clogs, the summer sandal with a wooden footbed that became fashionable in the 1960s.

The 'Pescura Ibiza' style from the ‘Khrisjoy Loves Scholl’ capsule collection Credits: Khrisjoy / Scholl

There are two iterations in the collection featuring uppers embellished in a playful glitter rendering and a Khrisjoy logo encircled in a heart shape on the heel.

The ‘Pescura Heel’ version features a sparkling white glittery strap and a natural wooden footbed. The ‘Pescura Ibiza’ is inspired by the myriad nuances of the ocean and the sea glistening under the sun and hand-painted in a blackberry blue colourway with a matching tonal glittery strap and 6.5 cm heels.

The 'Pescura Ibiza' style from the ‘Khrisjoy Loves Scholl’ capsule collection Credits: Khrisjoy / Scholl

The collection is part of Khrisjoy’s 2024 summer capsule ready-to-wear and available from mid-June at three selected concept stores in resort destinations, including Russo in Capri, Fiacchini in Forte dei Marmi in Italy and Vinicio in Puerto Banus, Spain as well as on both brands e-commerce.

Prices range from 220 to 255 pounds.

The ‘Pescura Heel’ style from the ‘Khrisjoy Loves Scholl’ capsule collection Credits: Khrisjoy / Scholl