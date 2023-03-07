Scholl unveils collaboration with denim brand Re/Done

Heritage footwear brand Scholl is teaming up with California-based denim brand Re/Done on a limited-edition footwear capsule collection for spring/summer 2023.

Re/Done has reimagined the orthopaedic shoemakers ‘Pescura’ sandal for the capsule collection, adding slightly higher heels and squared toe shapes, as well as redeveloped vintage hardware and thicker leather toe straps.

The Re/Done x Scholl capsule has five new colourways, including black and red patent leather with lacquered wood, classic neutral-toned leather, and denim made from Re/Done’s upcycled denim scraps.

In addition, each shoe features a handmade artisanal wood clog sole made from natural beechwood certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and the leather used is responsibly sourced through Leather Working Group-audited factories.

Re/Done reworks Scholl’s classic ‘Pescura’ sandal for SS23

Sean Barron, chief executive and founder of Re/Done, said in a statement: “Collaborating with heritage brands to recreate the classics is at the core of what Re/Done does, so our partnership with Scholl felt like a no-brainer.

“The initial concept was born when we found a vintage pair of their sandals that had the most incredible construction and details. We didn’t want to just make a reproduction—we wanted to marry the features of the vintage pair with a square-toed silhouette. There’s something so special about reimagining a shoe almost everybody has a relationship with, and I couldn’t be more excited about the result.”

Tobias Klaiber, chief executive at Scholl Shoes, added: “Re/Done shares with Scholl Shoes the ambition of elevating original icons, was for us a perfect and natural partner to continue our journey within the fashion scene. Our heritage makes us unique. The original Pescura, presented in this collaboration celebrates our history and future alike.”

Prices for the Re/Done x Scholl capsule range from 235 to 260 pounds and will be available at all Re/Done retail stores worldwide, as well as select premium stockists, both brand’s e-commerce and at Net-a-Porter.

