Scotch & Soda unveils collaboration with Joe Jonas

Scotch & Soda has dropped the first capsule collection in collaboration with singer and actor Joe Jonas, who was named the brand’s first ambassador in November 2023.

The collection, designed and co-created with Jonas, fuses Scotch & Soda’s signature style with the singer's vintage-inspired aesthetic to offer bold colours, prints and textures with high-quality fabrics and premium tailoring.

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas capsule collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

Inspired by the American West, the seventies, vintage Americana and Jonas’ personal photography and writing, the capsule collection offers a mix of men’s and unisex clothing and accessories, including tailored workwear jackets, ringer T-shirts with custom graphics, sport-inspired polos, trucker hats and printed scarves.

The Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas collection will be available from September 10 at scotchandsoda.com in Europe and the US and select retailers. Prices range from 58 to 788 US dollars.

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas capsule collection Credits: Scotch & Soda

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas capsule collection Credits: Scotch & Soda