Scotch & Soda unveils Looney Tunes collaboration

Amsterdam-based fashion brand Scotch & Soda has teamed up with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products on a capsule collection for spring 2023 for adults and kids featuring the Looney Tunes character Bugs Bunny.

The playful Looney Tunes x Scotch & Soda collection features unisex styles for adults, including printed T-shirts, sweatshirts, jumpers, jeans, and accessories, alongside capsule pieces for girls and boys highlighting Bugs Bunny’s “quick wit and carefree personality”.

Highlights for adults include a varsity jacket showcasing Bugs Bunny on the front and the back, finished with the letter S (for Scotch & Soda) and Looney Tunes’ iconic line “That’s All Folks” on the chest. The collection also features loose tapered jeans made with 100 percent organic cotton and finished with hand-stitched detailing, as well as sweatshirts and T-shirts printed with “Good vibes”.

Image: Scotch & Soda; Looney Tunes x Scotch & Soda

For girls, the capsule features easy, everyday pieces in organic cotton, such as a sweat dress, sweatshirt, and tie-dye T-shirt, while for boys, there is a short-sleeved shirt and an organic cotton T-shirt. Additionally, the capsule offers unisex hoodie and matching sweatpants.

Looney Tunes x Scotch & Soda line is available in Scotch & Soda’s stores and on scotch-soda.com, as well as through a selection of wholesalers.

Image: Scotch & Soda; Looney Tunes x Scotch & Soda