Scott Sternberg debuts new label Entireworld

Scott Sternberg, founder of Band of Outsiders, has launched a new clothing label, Entireworld, featuring more affordable basics for men and women which he claims will be “more democratic” this time round.

“The question is why would I even want to start a clothing brand right now. Aren’t there enough brands out there? Aren’t there enough clothes? Didn’t I do this already, and didn’t that like—not end so well?” asks Sternberg in a video released to launch his new brand.

Sternberg goes on to add: “Then I thought about everything I love about clothing - colour and fabric, its connection to history, film and music. Then I started to think about what it would be like to make something more democratic this time, without compromising anything about the design or the quality.”

The video clip gives a nostalgic feel, cut with footage from films, famous ads, and images of iconic brands, as well as his beloved pup Zod, to highlight the idea that brands can create something meaningful, the concept behind his new label, “this idea of utopia, building a perfect world from scratch, a blank slate with a sense of logic, integrity, optimism and purity,” Sternberg explains.

The idea is that Entireworld offers clothes “you live in” from brightly coloured basic T-shirts to cashmere knits, cardigans, sweatshirts, underwear and socks for men and women. With some pieces made from 100 percent organic cotton or 100 percent recycled cotton.

Former Band of Outsiders founder returns with new line Entireworld

Unlike his previous Band of Outsiders designs, Entireworld is much more affordable with prices for women starting from 15 dollars for socks, 25 dollars for a T-shirt and 95 dollars for a sweater, while for men prices start at 15 dollars for socks, 30 dollars for T-shirts, 95 dollars for shirts, and 125 dollars for trousers.

There are some premium pieces including the debut collection such as a 225 dollar cashmere sweater for men and women that the website describes as being “super thin, like deli-sliced,” while a silk printed blouse for women featuring a tiny quotation mark print is 185 dollars.

“I started to think about what it would be like to make something more democratic this time, without compromising anything about the design or the quality” Scott Sternberg, founder of Entireworld

This is Sternberg’s first foray back into fashion since he posted a goodbye message to the Band of Outsiders social media that the brand was closing in 2015. He launched the menswear label in 2004 and became an instant hit with editors and consumers for his shrunken dress shirts. The brand has since relaunched with the support of a Belgian holding company, CLCC, and has just opened a pop-up at Fred Segal.

Entireworld is available now online with global shipping.

">

Images: entireworld.com