Seaweed: A dual solution for fashion's sustainability challenge

In a significant development at the intersection of agriculture and fashion, seaweed is emerging as a potential game-changer in addressing two of the industry's most pressing environmental concerns: sustainable material sourcing and livestock emissions reduction.

FutureFeed, an Australian start-up spun out of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), has recently submitted a proposal to the Emissions Reductions Assurance Committee (ERAC) for its innovative seaweed-based feed additive, reported Leather Biz. The company's solution, utilising native Australian red macro algae (asparagopsis), has demonstrated promising results in reducing enteric methane emissions from cattle while improving feed efficiency.

This initiative comes at a crucial time for the fashion industry, which is grappling with the environmental impact of leather production. A recent study by the Leather Panel, albeit controversial due to its limited scope, reported that leather production generates 17.0kg of CO2 equivalent per square metre from tannery operations onwards. In comparison, artificial leather's complete supply chain reportedly produces 15.8kg of CO2 equivalent per square metre.

The fashion industry has been actively seeking alternatives to traditional leather, with seaweed-based materials gaining traction. Companies like AlgiKnit and Alga Leather have been developing biodegradable yarns and leather alternatives from algae, respectively. These innovations align with the growing consumer demand for sustainable fashion, with the global eco-fibre market projected to reach 74.65 billion dollars by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

Louise Robb, FutureFeed's head of carbon and sustainability, expressed optimism about the bid's prospects, stating, "If successful, we anticipate a two-year period to finalise implementation methods for farmers." This timeline aligns with the fashion industry's increasing urgency to reduce its environmental footprint, as evidenced by initiatives like the Fashion Pact, which has garnered support from over 250 brands representing 35 percent of the industry.

Navigating complex terrain

As the fashion sector continues to navigate the complexities of sustainability, the dual application of seaweed – as both a material alternative and an emissions reduction tool – presents an intriguing opportunity. However, as demonstrated by the debate surrounding the Leather Panel's study, the industry must prioritise comprehensive lifecycle assessments and transparent reporting to accurately gauge the environmental impact of both traditional and innovative materials.

With regulatory pressures mounting, including the EU's proposed New Circular Economy Action Plan, the fashion industry's adoption of such innovations could prove crucial in meeting future sustainability targets and consumer expectations.