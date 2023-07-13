Selected Femme launches dress made from Cycora

Bestseller brand Selected Femme has created a limited-edition dress crafted from material innovation Cycora, a regenerated polyester from material science company Ambercycle.

While virgin polyester is usually dependent on petroleum-based resources, Ambercycle’s Cycora material is a regenerated alternative to conventional polyester, crafted from worn-out textiles from consumers and industrial waste.

Selected have used the innovative material to make a printed summer dress that consists of 50 percent Cycora mixed with 50 percent recycled polyester. The limited-edition garment will be available on Selected’s website and in select stores in Denmark.

Selected Femme dress made from Cycora Credits: Bestseller/Selected Femme

Camilla Skjønning Jørgensen, innovation manager at Bestseller, said in a statement: “Companies like ours, with ambitious sustainability targets and commitments, must continuously support textile-to-textile recycling innovation to make it an everyday reality.

“Ambercycle has a technology that is quite unique, using molecular regeneration which is less dependent on energy compared to other recycling processes.”

Shay Sethi, chief executive and co-founder of Ambercycle added: “We are very focused on accelerating the enormous opportunity of enabling circularity in the fashion industry. We see textile-to-textile regeneration as one of the most impactful actions the industry can take toward decarbonisation and are grateful for like-minded, supportive partners like Bestseller who operate with a long-term focus on circularity.”

The collaboration came through Bestseller’s investment arm Invest FWD, which invested in the LA-based Ambercycle early on.

