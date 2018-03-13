Selena Gomez and Coach to launch full range ready-to-wear collection

After the successful launch of the Selena Grace handbag and accessories line, Coach has decided to move further with Selena Gomez. The luxury label will introduce a new collaboration that is set to launch this fall including ready-to-wear.

The new collection will include a full range of ready-to-wear, outerwear, handbags, accessories and more. Designed by Gomez herself in collaboration with Coach's creative director Stuart Vevers, the collection will reflect her own personal style. The pieces will stay true to the brand's identity as well including a powerful feminine spirit and sophistication. "I always look forward to designing with Selena because she has a strong point of view," Vevers said in a statement. "We wanted to bring cool new ideas to the table and I loved getting her take on clothes as much as accessories this time around."

Founded in 1941, Coach has always maintained a sense of legacy with its fashion brand. The label first signed a deal to collaborate with Selena Gomez in December 2016. She was first named the face of the brand and also had a hand in designed a piece in partnership with the label. In August 2017, the two collaborated to release Selena Grace, a double-handled bag. The bag launched in September as a homage to her personal style along with Coach's iconic aesthetic. With the full range coming out, it will be interesting to see how Coach maintains its style with Gomez's design influence.