Selfridges hosts Vogue World pop-up during LFW

As London Fashion Week kicks off, a Vogue World pop-up has made its debut on the ground floor of Selfridges.

The pop-up offers a capsule collection featuring hoodies, sweatshirts, jerseys, bucket hats, caps, and coffee cups. These items were originally designed for the cast, crew, and creative directors involved in Vogue World: London dress rehearsals. Notable slogans adorning the merchandise include "Quiet Please: the Show is About To Begin" and "Performance in Progress," the latter of which was sported by Vogue's influential chief, Anna Wintour, during the grand opening.

On Thursday, Vogue World will take the lead in launching London Fashion Week with a spectacular one-night-only show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. This event promises to be a multidimensional celebration of British performing arts, featuring appearances by opera singers, supermodels, fashion designers, ballerinas, and more. The creative direction for this extraordinary event is in the capable hands of BAFTA- and Olivier-winning director Stephen Daldry, under the auspices of Vogue.

Among the guests set to mark the occasion are Kate Moss, Sophie Okonedo, Cara Delevingne, Sienna Miller, and opera singer Hongni Wu. Additionally, the event will feature appearances by Adwoa Aboah, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser, and Ashley Graham, with a special performance by Stormzy.

All proceeds from ticket sales for Vogue World will be directed towards supporting performing arts organizations in London. Beneficiaries include institutions like The National Theatre, Royal Opera House, Rambert dance company, and The Royal Ballet, making this not just a night of fashion but also a meaningful contribution to the arts in London.