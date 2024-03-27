Sellier launches new pre-loved luxury marketplace

Luxury resale platform Sellier has launched a new app that aims to offer the first highly curated marketplace platform featuring the rarest pre-loved luxury handbags and accessories using AI and human curation.

Unlike other marketplaces, the new ‘Sellier Selected' app, available on iOS and Android, handpicks every item to ensure that only the “exclusive and hard-to-find pieces,” from “luxury superbrands” such as Chanel and Hermes, are shared with Sellier’s clients.

‘Sellier Selected’ uses a combination of AI and human curation to assess the desirability of an item, "resulting in a marketplace that only offers the highest quality and most sought-after pre-loved luxury compared to other secondary marketplaces".

Upon consumer submission, AI technology evaluates metrics such as price, condition, colour, brand and current market trading price to give the item a desirability score. Low-score items are filtered out, and the rest are transferred to human curation before being selected for sale via the ‘Sellier Selected’ marketplace and app, creating an "ultra-curated collection of the world’s most coveted luxury items”.

Consumers can upload an image of the item they would like to sell via the ‘Sellier Selected’ app, which will then be reviewed. Once an item sells, it is shipped directly to Sellier’s experts who will authenticate the item before sending it on to the buyer. Once approved, payment is then arranged within 72 hours.

Hanushka Toni, co-founder and chief executive of Sellier, said in a statement: “This is a really exciting moment for Sellier. We’re continuing to explore the gap between fashion and technology. Having used AI technology to authenticate our luxury goods, we now have a one-stop-shop application where our customer can access the most ultra-curated selection of luxury bags and accessories.

“At Sellier, our motto is “fastest-finger first” and we have taken this to a whole new level, where shoppers will now be able to sell their items at the click of a button for the first time.”