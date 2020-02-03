Sézane introduces new sustainable denim line

French brand Sézane has reimagined its denim line to be completely eco-friendly, just three years after launching its first-ever denim collection.

The new eco-friendly denim range, called Sézane (R)evolutions, has been designed to flatter every figure, with a collection of “ten timeless styles that epitomise French allure” including two new cuts, the ‘Alvin’, a paperbag cut high waist design and the ‘Venice’ designed with a “tomboy kick”.

As well as a focus on inclusive fit, Sézane has completely overhauled its production process “at every step” to create the sustainable collection, where 85 percent of materials used are from natural origins.

Key sustainable highlights of the new jeans includes using 83 percent fewer chemicals than traditional methods, as well as using a new innovative new washing method that uses the atmosphere, transformed into ozone to produce an eco-friendly bleaching effect meaning that two times less water is consumed during washing.

In addition, every pair is composed of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton, or green, synthetic alternatives where comfort and stretch demands.

Sézane was founded in 2013 by Morgane Sézalory and is sold primarily online, as well as having physical retail stores, known as L’Appartements, in Paris, London and New York.

Images: courtesy of Sézane