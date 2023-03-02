‘She’s back’: Rihanna set to collaborate with Puma again

"She's back." - with these words Puma CEO Arne Freundt announced on Wednesday the renewed collaboration with Rihanna.

In early 2016, the singer, whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, showed the first joint collection with Puma under the name ‘Fenty by Rihanna’, which was presented during New York Fashion Week. Before that, she had already been active as a guest designer for a year and celebrated some successes with pieces such as the ‘Creeper’ shoe model, which quickly sold out at the time.

Puma's announcement of their renewed collaboration with Rihanna. Image: Puma

Rihanna and Puma come together again

Three years later, her plans for the launch of the brand 'Fenty' became known, and was to be realised together with the French luxury goods group LVMH. This was put on hold in 2021. The musical businesswoman has seen significantly more success with her beauty line ‘Fenty Beauty’ and her underwear label ‘Savage x Fenty’, with which she also launched a sportswear line. During this time, the collaboration with Puma became quieter and the joint products disappeared from the scene. The last Rihanna and Puma collection was presented for SS18.

Rihanna at the Fenty x Puma show for SS18. Photo: Launchmetrics Spotlight

In a terse announcement on Wednesday, Puma announced the renewed collaboration, which is due to be released soon. What to expect remains to be seen.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.DE. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.