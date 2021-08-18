Shein to launch design competition series with 100k prize

Chinese online fashion giant Shein is launching a new television competition series, offering a prize of 100,000 dollars to an emerging designer.

Called the Shein X 100k Challenge, the 4-part series will feature a panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin. 30 emerging designers will compete for a chance to make it to the final top 5. The series will launch on August 22nd with the winner to be announced on the final episode, September 12th.

The Shein X designer incubator programme was first launched in January 2021 and aims to provide emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with Shein and “take their brands to new heights” the company said in a statement.

Specifically developed to offset recurring infringement issues within the industry, Shein X offers emerging talents a potential revenue stream, gaining exposure from its global Gen Z audience.