Shock Absorber recognised by ISPO

Shock Absorber, the UK’s number one sports bra brand, has been recognised by ISPO, the world’s leading sports business network and largest trade fair for sports business.

ISPO, a seal of quality for the sporting goods industry, has named Shock Absorber as the winner of the Base Layer category for its Ultimate Run Bra Padded, which features a dry action system for breathability, keeping the wearer dry, while an Infinity-8 support system counteracts the breasts’ figure-of-eight movement during exercise to reduce breast bounce by up to 78 percent.

Heather Nogueira, Hanesbrands Head of Marketing UK and Ireland said in a statement: “We’re delighted that the Ultimate Run Bra Padded has been recognised by ISPO as a high quality product for the sports industry. We developed it with performance at the forefront, so to be honoured in such a way by the sports and outdoor community is truly incredible.

“All Shock Absorber products are developed in line with extensive research in partnership with The University of Portsmouth to ensure irreversible damage to the breasts when active is prevented. We are continuing to innovate to ensure our product line is even more effective for sports and outdoor activities and hope to build on this success in 2020.”

Images: courtesy of Shock Absorbers