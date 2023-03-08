Skechers launches collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg

US footwear brand Skechers has teamed up with fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg on a footwear and apparel collaboration.

The Skechers x DVF ‘Endless Kisses’ capsule, available globally, blends the designer brand’s recognisable “lips” prints and its use of bold colours with the comfort of Skechers footwear.

The footwear range includes Skechers Uno and Skechers D’Lites fashion sneakers, Skechers Max Cushioning Elite running footwear, as well as a Hyper Slide recovery sandal. While the apparel include a T-shirt, leggings, shorts and a racerback longline bra.

“As a woman on the go and a passionate hiker, I’m excited to launch our collaboration with Skechers, a leader in comfort innovation,” said Diane von Furstenberg in a statement. “This empowering offering is designed for those who push boundaries, challenge the norms and inspire others.”

Image: Skechers; Skechers x DVF ‘Endless Kisses’

Kathy Kartalis, senior vice president of global product for Skechers, added: “Featuring the instantly recognisable Diane von Furstenberg aesthetic on our best-selling styles will generate excitement for fashion-minded consumers around the globe.

“This is our first coordinating apparel and footwear collaboration, and our partnership with DVF offers an expressive ‘wow factor’ that illustrates to women how Skechers has the range to offer a complete and comfortable look that she’ll love to wear throughout her busy day.”

The debut Skechers x DVF ‘Endless Kisses’ capsule will be followed up with additional designs featuring other well-known DVF prints later this spring.

