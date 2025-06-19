Skechers signs Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as newest brand ambassador for India

Skechers, The Comfort Technology Company®, announced that Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan has signed on as its newest brand ambassador for India. The award-winning actor will first appear in a marketing campaign supporting the brand’s signature Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear.

Speaking on the association, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, "Kartik Aaryan embodies the spirit of Skechers—bold, versatile, stylish and innovative. We are proud to partner with Kartik, an award-winning actor that is equal parts talent, charisma and adventurous. As a prominent contemporary youth icon, his broad appeal coupled with his dynamic persona will help keep Skechers in the mind of consumers shopping for our in-demand lifestyle and athletic footwear across India. we believe Kartik’s influence will amplify our connection with his fans who value the innovation and comfort that is only offered by Skechers.”

Sharing his enthusiasm about joining the Skechers family, Kartik Aaryan said, “I am excited to collaborate with Skechers—a brand that stands at the intersection of cutting-edge performance and contemporary style. What truly impressed me is their relentless focus on innovation, especially the Slip-ins technology, which redefines convenience without compromising on design. I’m always on the move, so I love that I can just slip in and go. Skechers’ vision aligns perfectly with my own belief in pushing boundaries, and I look forward to being part of their incredible journey as they continue to inspire athletes and trendsetters alike.”

Designed for those who value both style and ease, the Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins feature the brand’s exclusive Heel Pillow® technology, allowing consumers to simply slip into their footwear without bending down or using their hands. The uniquely Skechers design makes comfort as effortless as it is stylish.

Kartik Aaryan joins a Skechers roster that includes Indian actress Ananya Panday, along with elite athletes including footballers Sunil Chhetri, Harry Kane, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Isco Alarcón and Mohammed Kudus; cricket players Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia; pickleball pros Sonu Vishwakarma, Vrushali Thakare, Vanshik Kapadia and Mayur Patil; as well as basketball stars Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Norman Powell, and Rickea Jackson.

The Skechers Slip-ins® collection is available at select Skechers retail stores and online at skechers.in