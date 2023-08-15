Skims claims to have reinvented the pushup bra

Skims, the Kim Kardashian co-founded underwear brand, has introduced what it calls a groundbreaking pushup bra, redefining lingerie with innovative design.

The bra, named the "Ultimate Bra," was created using advanced techniques like 3D scans of a multitude of different shapes and eschew the single foam pad from conventional push-up bras, instead engineering tapered foam cushions for a natural teardrop shape.

In a press release the company, which was recently valued as high as 4 billion dollars, said the seamless aesthetics, concealed underwire, and innovative smoothing technology enhance wearability.

The solutions-oriented brand is well-known for its body inclusivity of colours and sizes, with the latter ranging from 32A to 44D. The bra will be exclusively available on Skims’ website and retail for 58 pounds or 70 euros.