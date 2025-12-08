Skims introduces kidswear with The North Face

Skims, the shapewear, underwear and swimwear brand co-founded by Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede, has expanded its collaboration with outdoor brand The North Face to include its first-ever kidswear assortment.

The debut of The North Face x Skims limited-edition winter collection last year saw most of its pieces selling out within 20 minutes, and for the holiday season, the collaboration is back with an expanded line-up of silhouettes and functional accessories, as well as childrenswear.

The North Face x Skims collection campaign Credits: The North Face / Skims shot by Laura Obermeyer and Jackie Nickerson.

The collection, which launches on December 9, will combine The North Face’s technical innovations and expertise in ski and snowboard apparel with Skims’ signature fit and design approach to deliver “elevated winter essentials in bold, seasonal colourways”.

This includes new and returning silhouettes, delivering “comfort, style, and functionality” across outerwear, contouring base layers, and versatile separates, crafted from advanced performance fabrics and designed to “move with the body,” to provide "seamless performance in cold-weather conditions".

Commenting on the collaboration, Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, said in a statement: “With this new collection, we wanted to continue pushing the boundaries of what winterwear can look and feel like. Every detail, from the fabrics to the silhouettes, was designed to merge functionality with the sleek, modern aesthetic that defines Skims.

“Family is such a big part of my life, so I’m especially excited to introduce kidswear this season and continue expanding our offerings for everyone.”

David Whetstone, director of design, global collaborations and energy at The North Face, added: “Building on last winter’s collaboration with Skims, this second season further solidifies our collective proposition, integrating best-in-class technical innovation, design excellence, and a clear point of view on fit.

“Each piece leverages our on-mountain expertise and integrates Skims’ focus on form and aesthetic, shifting the expectation of what performance gear can be.”

The North Face x Skims collection will be available to shop on both companies’ e-commerce sites and retail stores, along with other select luxury retail locations, from December 9. The collection offers a range of pieces available in sizes XXS - 3XL, 0-24 Months, 2T-7T, and prices ranging from 55 to 800 US dollars.

