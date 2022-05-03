Skims launches adaptive collection

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has launched a new adaptive collection to make its range accessible for even more body types and sizes.

The adaptive collection aims to address a gap in the accessibility market with each Skims piece, including a bralette and briefs, featuring closures located towards the front of the garment and body for convenience and easy mobility.

Skims has also added ultra-lightweight micro bonded technology to the closures, designed to mould to the body and not dig in to ensure no visibility underneath clothing, unlike firm zippers, heavy magnets, and Velcro that catches onto other fabrics.

Image: Skims

To launch the adaptive collection, Skims has teamed up with American Paralympic track and field athlete Scout Bassett, who said in a statement: “When I tried these super soft pieces, the hook and eye closures made getting dressed and styling my everyday outfits so much easier.

“It’s my goal to create a more equitable and accessible world for every body, so I love working with a brand that continues to evolve and design creative solutions with the same ethos in mind.”

The initial Skims adaptive collection includes four of the brand’s signature styles, a bralette, boy shorts, thong and briefs, which are available in four neutral colourways — clay, sienna, cocoa, and onyx, and in sizes XXS – 4X. Prices range from 18 pounds for a thong to 32 pounds for the bralette.

Image: Skims