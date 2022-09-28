Skims launches extended bra collection

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims have launched an expanded bra category, following three years of development to offer the most comfortable and confidence-boosting bras with “unparalleled levels of comfort and support”.

In the press release, Skims states that the bras have been engineered to “flatter, shape and smooth,” to ensure women feel and look their best, utilising new revolutionary fabrications.

Skims’ bra category now includes three new ranges, The Naked collection, The No Show Bra collection and The Weightless Bra collection featuring various bra styles including T-shirt bras, wireless bras, strapless bras, and push-up bras, in the brand’s signature inclusive skin colours.

Image: Skims

The Naked collection aims to offer full coverage and maximum comfort as a second skin line of wireless styles that form and mould to the body using fabricated dot bonding technology. The style is similar to a bralette but with the support of a traditional underwire bra, adds Skims, and has been designed for everyday wear.

While The No Show Bra collection features next-level mesh engineered style with a seamless and raw edge finish to offer a bra-less look under clothing. It has been designed with innovative cup technology that redefines comfort in a fine mesh fabrication that creates both a weightless and seamless style while not compromising on coverage and concealment.

These join the Weightless Bra collection, described as Skims most innovative bra to date, as it is made with specialised woven 3D fabrics, technology and air foam cups to create a weightless and breathable bra with none of the bulk.

The new bra collections are exclusively Skims.com, with prices ranging from 44-58 pounds.