Skims launches menswear line with Neymar campaign

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and swimwear brand Skims is expanding into menswear with the launch of Skims Mens, driven by the fact that 10 percent of the brand’s customers are already men.

Skims Mens, available from October 26, will offer “technically constructed” briefs and ultra-soft boxers, as well as comfortable tanks and T-shirts rooted in “comfort, fit and superior movement”.

The menswear extension is launching with three collections: ‘Cotton’ offering essentials built from a soft, mid-weight cotton blend with built-in recovery for comfortable, everyday wear, and ‘Stretch’ offering pieces that will never lose shape made from lightweight, ultra-soft maximum-stretch.

The ‘Sport’ collection has been designed to specifically aid performance with lightly compressive base layers engineered to sit seamlessly under workout clothes for maximum comfort and support.

Skims Mens, Nick Bosa Credits: Skims, photographed by Donna Trope

To launch the expansion into men's, Skims has tapped an all-star line-up for its campaign, including football icon Neymar Jr, 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa, and NBA All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Commenting on the launch, Kim Kardashian, founder and creative director of Skims, said in a statement: “The expansion into the menswear space is a major milestone for the brand and a testament to Skims’ commitment to providing solutions for everybody.

“To have an icon like Neymar Jr be the face of our launch campaign, along with NBA All-Star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and NFL’s top Defensive Player Nick Bosa, I think speaks volumes to the way Skims has evolved into becoming a brand that can provide comfort for all audiences, not just for women. I am incredibly excited about this next chapter for Skims and cannot wait for everyone to experience our amazing range of products.”

Skims Mens, Neymar Jr Credits: Skims, photographed by Donna Trope

Jens Grede, chief executive and co-founder of Skims added: “Skims’ decision to expand into this new category was reinforced by a growing number of men who have already embraced the brand’s existing product offerings, with men accounting for over 10 percent of Skims’ existing customer base.

“Entering the 111 billion US dollar US men's apparel market unlocks an incredible opportunity for the business as we work to continue to reach new demographics and disrupt new categories for the next generation of consumers.”

Skims Mens will be available to shop exclusively on the Skims website from October 26, in sizes XS to 5X, with prices ranging from 16 to 54 US dollars for single pieces to 42 to 98 US dollars for packs.

Skims Mens, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Credits: Skims, photographed by Donna Trope

Skims Mens, Neymar Jr Credits: Skims, photographed by Donna Trope

Skims Mens, Nick Bosa Credits: Skims, photographed by Donna Trope