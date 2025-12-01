Skims to venture into live entertainment for the holiday season

Kim Kardashian is to host a shoppable holiday livestream event on her own TikTok channel for her solutions-oriented lifestyle and apparel brand Skims for the holiday season.

The move will see Kardashian, co-founder and chief creative officer of Skims, teaming up with OBB Media, the next-gen studio behind ‘A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter’ for Netflix and IShowSpeed's hit series ‘Speed Goes Pro’ to host ‘Kimsmas Live!,’ a festive, 45-minute holiday livestream event.

The special shoppable livestream will take place on December 3 at 6:30pm PT / 9:30pm ET on TikTok and will draw inspiration from classic holiday variety shows, spotlighting Kardashian’s favourite holiday tips and Skims collections, including one-of-a-kind bundles and exclusive holiday deals. The showcase will also feature surprise celebrity guests and “additional festive moments”.

“Kimsmas Live! is about celebrating the holidays in a fun, creative, real-time moment with my community,” said Kardashian in a statement. “We’ve put together something special - surprises, festive moments, exclusive deals, giveaways, and bundles you can only experience in the livestream. I can’t wait for everyone to tune in.”

The initiative comes following a milestone year for Skims, which has continued its global retail expansion and strengthened its category launches across underwear, apparel, loungewear and menswear, as well as launching its first women-first activewear and performance line with NikeSkims and deepening its ties to sport with a new partnership with League One Volleyball (LOVB) in the US.

Jens Grede, co-founder and chief executive at Skims, added: “Kimsmas Live! is an opportunity for us to deepen the way we engage our customers. Livestreaming allows us to meet our community where they already are, in real time, and partnering with OBB Media and TikTok lets us build an experience that’s both entertaining and highly shoppable for the holiday season.”