Slazenger unveils new premium label Off-Court

Heritage sportswear brand Slazenger, known for its tennis and golf apparel and equipment, has launched a new, premium label, Off-Court, designed to reinvent the brand through “a bold, contemporary, Gen Z lens”.

Slazenger, part of the Frasers Group, states that the new Off-Court brand will represent its most premium offering to date, as it looks to bring the brand to the forefront “for a more trend-driven audience,” whilst paying homage to its sporting DNA.

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger

Designed by 23-year-old creative brand consultant and TikToker, Alexei Hamblin, Off-Court debuts with a nine-piece lifestyle collection, offering apparel designed “for life beyond the court,” blending premium fabrics with a contemporary aesthetic for a new generation of Slazenger fans.

Commenting on the new launch, Hamblin said in a statement: “I’ve known Slazenger my whole life, probably for the wrong reasons, which always left me wondering what more it could be if it reached its full potential. As I learned more and more about its legacy, I became obsessed, and when Slazenger brought me in, I couldn’t believe I had this opportunity to bring my vision to life.

“A brand with genuine heritage and credibility deserves a place in today’s fashion conversation. This capsule collection will be a key step in recontextualising that heritage for a generation who didn’t grow up with the brand. It will also serve as something of a test collection, as I’ll take real-time feedback from my socials about the capsule to tweak and adapt for collection two. I want to make this the most customer-centric rebrand of all time.”

Frasers Group's Slazenger brand launches premium fashion label

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger

The debut collection of Slazenger Off-Court will be available exclusively at Flannels.com, another Fraser Group brand, and Slazenger.com. It will feature a mix of menswear and unisex products, including T-shirts, polo shirts, crewnecks, jackets and trousers, crafted from 100 percent cotton knitwear and sport-inspired yarn blends. Prices will range from 40 to 90 pounds.

The brand will be expanding into womenswear for the second collection, launching this summer.

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger

Michael Murray, chief executive officer at Frasers Group, Slazenger’s parent company, added: “A bold step forward for Slazenger. Partnering with young creative talent, Alexei, to reimagine this iconic heritage brand - taking it outside the box and off the court. This is just the start of an exciting journey ahead.”

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger

Slazenger Off-Court campaign Credits: Slazenger