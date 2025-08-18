Sloggi expands reach in the UK with Matalan deal

Comfort-first underwear and bodywear brand Sloggi is expanding its reach in the UK with a wholesale deal that will launch key collections across 20 Matalan stores.

Sloggi will be selling its signature collections, including Basic+, which offers super soft fabrications across maxi, tai and midi styles with smooth seams; GO Crush, designed for daily comfort, featuring hipster, high-leg and shorts; and Double Comfort, the brand’s bestselling range to date, which offers maxi, short and tai briefs, as well as bralette top designs made from eco-certified organic cotton.

The Sloggi products will be available at Matalan stores, including Liverpool, Southend, Colchester and Bristol.

Lizzie McMillan, head of sales UK and EIRE at Sloggi, said in a statement: “This marks an exciting milestone as we bring our comfort-first underwear to even more customers. Launching with Matalan allows us to expand our reach and showcase the Sloggi brand in a new and accessible way.

“This is only the beginning - our presence in the UK is set to grow significantly in the months ahead. We’re committed to making Sloggi a staple in wardrobes nationwide and look forward to what’s next on this journey.”

Michelle Norton, head of brands at Matalan, added: “We’re on a mission to expand the range of choice we offer customers, and so we’re delighted to launch Sloggi into select stores – a brand that shares our focus on quality, comfort and everyday ease, all at great value.”