Smiley celebrates 50th anniversary with capsule collection curated by Sarah Andelman

The Smiley Company, the fashion and lifestyle brand known its iconic smiley logo, is launching an exclusive capsule collection featuring more than 50 brand collaborations curated by Sarah Andelman, co-founder of Parisian concept store Colette for 50th anniversary.

Smiley, which has previously partnered with fashion names including Moschino, Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Moncler over the last five decades, has signed up more than 50 brands across 12 product categories, including fashion, accessories, streetwear, technology, homeware, and beauty.

The Smiley Collector’s Edition launches on February 22 and features fashion, design, beauty and FMCG collaborations by brands including Raf Simons, Sandro, Karl Lagerfeld, Reebok, Dsquared2, Carolina Herrera, Lee, Alice + Olivia, Sandro, Champion, New Era, Moschino, Michael Kors, and Fossil.

For the collection, each brand was asked to design a unique iteration of its most iconic products using a style guide created from renowned graffiti artist André Saraiva’s artwork, who has reimagined the iconic Smiley logo for the 50th milestone “to capture the essence of boundless positivity at the core of the Smiley brand”.

Image: Smiley

Highlights include a Raf Simons Smiley hoodie, a Lee Jeans denim jacket featuring Smiley’s founding mantra ‘Take the Time to Smile’, Reebok sneakers with the graffiti Smiley logo, yellow berets from Laulhere with a smiley face, a Saint James stripy top, and a bright yellow knit from Philosophy with the logo on the front.

Nicolas Loufrani, Smiley chief executive, said in a statement: “After the challenging last couple of years, what better way to navigate out of these times with this campaign that aims to reverse a global smile deficit, spread positivity and fill the world with smiles in 2022.

“This campaign has proved that Smiley’s unique, creative and positive symbolism continues to inspire some of the most influential artists, brands and tastemakers across the globe.”

Products from the Smiley Collector’s Edition will be sold as part of Smiley takeovers at department stores and retail chains, including at all Galeries Lafayette stores globally, Nordstrom Special Project stores in the US and Urban Outfitters in Europe. The collection will also be available on designers’ retail sites from February 22, with pieces available in select Nordstrom stores and Nordstrom.com from March 4.

Image: Smiley