Sneaker platform The Edit Ldn enters the metaverse

High-end global marketplace for sneakers The Edit Ldn is entering the metaverse with a premium store within Bloktopia’s crypto paradise.

The Edit Ldn, which has grown 525 percent every year since 2020, is now looking to offer its sneaker community digital wearables. Its ‘Edit LDN’ sneaker NFT will be available within Bloktopia allowing customers to dress their avatar in the metaverse while receiving in-hand sneakers for themselves.

Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit Ldn, said in a statement: “We clearly see a trend that luxury brands need a Web3 strategy, and for us, this feels like a natural fit. We're finding our audience is more digitally focussed, has an interest in Crypto and NFTs, and has an increasing desire to attain products in different ways.

“Our partnership with Bloktopia is our first big step to executing our vision of being the most innovative player in the market.”

Image: The Edit Ldn

Bloktopia is a VR Skyscraper made up of 21 levels to pay recognition to 21 million Bitcoin. The Bloktopia metaverse, built in the Unity gaming engine on Web3 technology, is the next iteration of the internet and allows users to achieve anything that can be done in the real world.

Ross Tavakoli, chief executive of Bloktopia, added: “As a big sneakerhead myself, we’re really pleased to be able to partner with the UK’s number 1 sneaker destination, The Edit Ldn. Fortnite makes 2 million US dollars a day from in-app purchases like skins (digital clothing) for avatars. Bloktopia will offer a different, interoperable option.

“Allowing the purchase of digital wearables, in this case sneakers, through an NFT function which means they won’t be restricted to just our metaverse and can be worn across hundreds of games and other metaverses. That makes the fashion industry and the metaverse such a good fit, as it creates a whole new income stream for our partners like Edit LDN. The customer can also be sent the sneakers physically too.”