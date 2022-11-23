Snoop Dogg launches pet accessories line

Rapper and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has launched a new line of apparel and accessories for dogs in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions, Inc.

Snoop Doggie Doggs pulls inspiration from the rapper’s lifestyle, explains the press release, by encouraging pet owners to spoil their dogs “to live like royalty in their everyday lives”.

The pet line includes dog apparel ranging in sizes XS to XL, as well as a “big dog” size, alongside plush toys, bowls, leashes, and accessories. The brand also offers a variety of collections including ‘Off the Chain,’ ‘Boss Lady,’ and ‘Throw a Dogg a Bone’ to cater to “every pet personality through unique and elevated pieces”.

Image: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Rob Brandegee, co-founder of Little Earth Productions, Inc., a leading manufacturer of licensed fashion accessories and apparel, said in a statement: "Snoop Dogg was, without a question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet space. Snoop's personality and authenticity are undeniably evident in our creative pet product offerings.

“We couldn't be more thrilled to share the new Snoop Doggie Doggs brand with you ahead of the holidays – it's the perfect holiday gift for pet owners this season. Talk about a holiday treat."

Image: Snoop Doggie Doggs

Commenting on the launch, Snoop Dogg added: "If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh. These dogs and their apparel are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they gotta look the role of a Top Dog, ya dig?!?!"

The Snoop Doggie Doggs collection is available from SnoopDoggieDoggs.com and Amazon, with prices ranging from 14.99 to 99.99 US dollars.

