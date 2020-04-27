Sophia Webster collaborates with Patrick Cox

Sophia Webster, known for her butterfly appliqué shoes, has teamed up with one of her longtime “industry hero” Patrick Cox on a collection of loafers for men and women.

The collaboration with Cox marks Webster’s first foray into menswear and sees Cox’s moccasin square-toe loafers, which came to fame in the Nineties, reworked to combine both brand’s love for “bold designs and bright colours” with colour blocking, graphic typeface prints, leopard print, daisy decoration and crystal fringing.

Webster’s signature butterfly wings are also reflected in the collaboration in a loafer saddle and appear in a butterfly emblem enamel stud that seals the collaboration.

“When I first saw Sophia’s shoes I was like oh my god, this is like, my goddaughter!!! We are just two people that love night-clubbing, love shoes, that met each other and did something fun together,” explained Patrick Cox.

To launch the loafers, Webster has created a short film ‘It’s A Loafer Thing’ as her love letter to the noughties and the UK Garage scene, and features voices of the era including DJ Spoony, DJ Target, Heartless Crew’s resident peacock MC Bushkin, and Kele le Roc.

The documentary series also takes a brief look at the current resurgence of the genre in both fashion and music with contributions from Rhiannon Barry of Wavey Garms and up-and-coming DJs such as Izco.

The Sophia Webster x Patrick Cox collection is available exclusively at Browns, as well as Webster’s London stores and e-commerce platform, with prices starting at 275 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Sophia Webster