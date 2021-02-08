South Africa Fashion Week going digital

South Africa Fashion Week, like the majority of other Fashion Weeks across the globe, will be going digital this year. The event, which is set to take place from April 29 to May 1, will feature 26 runway shows.

Despite people being unable to travel, the hybrid physical and digital approach the shows took last season actually helped increased South Africa Fashion Week’s viewership. Last October during the event, 8000 guests viewed the collection, which was an increase from the typical 6000.

South Africa Fashion Week is the country’s only business-to-business platform that allows brands to grow their collections. This upcoming season, the brands will be taking a trans-seasonal approach, best known as seasonless. South Africa Fashion Week is also taking a larger focus on slow fashion to build on sustainable production. The country’s designers are calling for a “new fashion order” to create a more ethical fashion system.

photo: via safashionweek.co.za