Spanish designer Sonia Carrasco to show for the first time at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo

Spanish designer Sonia Carrasco will present her collection in Tokyo for the first time as part of the spring/summer 2027 presentations at Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo, which runs from August 31 to September 5, 2026, and features a total of 28 collections.

Her show is scheduled for Thursday, September three at 7pm JST in the Hikarie Hall at the Shibuya Hikarie complex, the event's main venue.

The Valencia-based brand arrives in the Japanese capital through a collaboration between RUN x ANDAM Fashion Awards Paris and the Japan Fashion Week Organization (JFWO), the event's organiser. According to the organisation, the brand, which also presented at Paris Fashion Week last June, will debut alongside the RUN x ANDAM showroom on the eighth floor of Shibuya Hikarie.

The collaboration between RUN x ANDAM and the JFWO will also bring French designer Anthony Calydon, winner of the 2026 ANDAM Pierre Bergé Prize, to Tokyo. He will present his first collection in the Japanese capital on Friday, September four.

Having founded her eponymous brand in 2020, Sonia Carrasco began her academic career studying Business Studies before specialising in Fashion Design at IED Madrid. Her professional experience includes stints at Zara, Alexander McQueen and Céline during Phoebe Philo's creative direction. This journey has helped define a proposition focused on contemporary tailoring and craftsmanship. Her collections explore garment construction from the creative process itself, challenging traditional codes of the craft by making usually hidden seams, structures and finishes visible.