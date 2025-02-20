Spanx launches debut shapewear collection with Supima cotton

Women's lifestyle and shapewear brand Spanx has launched its first shapewear collection made from Supima cotton.

Created in response to customer demand, the collection includes a curated assortment of Spanx's best-selling shapewear styles made from Supima cotton.

Characterized by its extra-long fibers, which create softer, smoother, and more durable fabrics than traditional cotton, Spanx blended Supima Cotton with Lycra elastane and its power-shaping technology to create a new fabric - cotton with shapewear capabilities.

The Spanxshape Invisible Supima cotton collection Credits: Spanx

"As the inventors of modern shapewear, the category is a key focus for us, and we will continue to introduce new innovative designs to our assortment, all while staying true to our core offering," said Kiana Miree, chief merchandising officer at Spanx, in a statement.

"Our customers have been asking for cotton shapewear for some time, and with the launch of Spanxshape Invisible Supima Cotton, we're excited to offer her even more options."

The new collection includes bottoms that feature additional targeted stomach control panels that wrap around for 360-degree shaping, with lightweight, breathable, and sweat-wicking properties. The Spanxshape Invisible Supima Cotton includes a variety of tops and bottoms in key colors and lighter, on-trend hues.