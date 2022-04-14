Sperry announces Fabulous Footwear as new UK distributor

Wolverine World Wide has appointed Fabulous Footwear as the sole distributor for its Sperry brand in the UK and Ireland.

The move comes as Sperry looks to introduce a new product direction, combining its heritage with new twists on classics and “left-field collaborations” to target new markets throughout 2022.

Sperry’s partnership with Fabulous Footwear will begin in January 2023 and will run for the “foreseeable future,” added Wolverine World Wide.

Andy Hewat, senior brand director EMEA at Sperry, said in a statement: "We are very excited to kick off our new partnership with our friends at Fabulous Footwear. With their progressive approach and an overall brand portfolio of positive purpose brands, we feel this comes at a perfect time when we are looking to elevate Sperry across the UK & Ireland."

Anthony Nathan at Fabulous Footwear added: "We are excited to be working with Wolverine Worldwide on such an iconic brand that has an abundance of heritage and recognition within the market.

“The new and adventurous product direction alongside targeted marketing and partnered collaborations with the likes of Pleasures makes this a really exciting time for the brand. We are really looking forward to this opportunity and can’t wait to get started."