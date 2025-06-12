Splendid to launch socks with Majesty Brands

Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand Splendid, known for its ultra-soft essentials, has signed a licensing partnership with Majesty Brands, which specialises in designing, manufacturing and distributing socks, slippers, sleepwear and intimates to expand into the sock category.

The licensing deal will see Majesty Brands manufacture and distribute Splendid-branded women’s socks and slippers across the US, Canada, and Mexico. The debut collection will launch in November 2025 and will incorporate the brand’s “sought-after softness and attention to detail”.

The sock line will be designed for year-round wear, featuring combed cotton, plush wool and silky rayon blends in a colour palette of pastels and earthy neutrals, as well as stripes and other minimalist patterns.

Holly Shapiro, creative director of Splendid, said in a statement: “We are so excited to partner with Majesty Brands and their team to create the best cosy socks, rounding out Splendid’s love for all things soft.

“Our new collection offers everyday socks, fun patterned socks, and tights. We can’t wait for everyone to try them and fall in love.”

Splendid notes that pursuing the licensing route enables the brand to expand into a new lifestyle category, offering fans a fresh way to experience the brand while also introducing it to new customers through Majesty’s retail network.

The first drop of socks will be available in November 2025 through select speciality and department stores, with a second release planned for spring 2026.