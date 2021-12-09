Spotted on the catwalk: Very Peri, Pantone's colour of 2022

Very Peri has been named the Colour of the Year 2022 by the Colour Institute Pantone. The purple hue will encourage inventiveness and creativity, according to Pantone. However, the colour can also be spotted in several designer collections.

According to the Colour Institute, Very Peri is “a new perspective of the familiar and beloved blue family with an undertone of violet red.” The purple shade is therefore not to be confused with the earlier purples of the year such as Ultra Violet (2018) and Iris (2008). The shade is shown below.

Pantone

Several fashion houses have already used the hue, or something very close to it, in their collections. These include Tory Burch, Saint Laurent, Calvin Luo, Laura Biagiotti and Undercover. Even in 2016, the hue was already seen in a show by Moschino.

Calvin Luo FW21, via Catwalkpictures.com

Laura Biagiotti FW21, via Catwalkpictures.com

Isabel Marant FW16, via Catwalkpictures.com

Tory Burch FW21, via Catwalkpictures.com

Saint Laurent FW21 via Catwalkpictures.com

Undercover FW21, via Catwalkpictures.com

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.