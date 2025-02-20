Spring fashion searches surge as consumers prepare for seasonal shift

UK consumer interest in spring fashion is on the rise, with Google searches for 'spring fashion' increasing by 30 percent month-on-month and Pinterest searches for 'spring outfit ideas' up 70 percent compared to the same period last year. This growing demand underscores the seasonal shift in shopping habits as consumers look to refresh their wardrobes in anticipation of warmer weather.

Despite the enthusiasm for new styles, transitioning between seasons remains a challenge for many shoppers. A recent study found that 42 percent of British women feel pressured to put away darker clothing as winter ends, reflecting a psychological shift toward lighter and brighter colours.

Recognising this, British fashion retailer FatFace has enlisted Jo Collins, its head of womenswear, to offer insights on 2025’s key spring colours and practical ways to integrate winter pieces into the season’s emerging trends.

Spring 2025’s key colour trends

The demand for seasonal inspiration is evident, with Pinterest searches for 'spring outfit ideas' surging 300 percent in the past month, while Instagram has recorded 48,300 public posts under #spring2025. Based on industry insights and search data, four dominant colour trends are emerging for the upcoming season:

Pink

The shade continues to gain traction, with UK searches for 'pink outfit' reaching 63,000 last month. Despite its popularity, 43 percent of women admit they lack confidence in styling pink. On TikTok, ‘Pink Outfit Inspo’ searches hit 260,000 globally in just a week. Jo Collins notes that shades range from ultra-pale powder pink to deeper mauves, offering versatility in styling.

Red

Named by Pinterest Predicts 2025 as a key trend, ‘cherry red’ is expected to dominate spring fashion. TikTok searches for 'dark red outfit' soared by 176 percent to 313,000 in the past week alone. Collins suggests pairing red with sky blue denim, camel, or oatmeal to balance its vibrancy.

Sky Blue

UK searches for 'blue outfit' totaled 53,000 last month, while 'blue jumper' saw 117,000 searches, a 47 percent increase over the previous quarter. TikTok posts tagged ‘Blue Set Outfit’ have reached 4.6 million. Collins describes sky blue as the 'epitome of springtime' and recommends pairing it with white jeans or a linen skirt for a fresh look.

Rich Yellow

UK searches for 'yellow jumper' have increased 13 percent year-on-year, while 'yellow dress' amassed 152,000 searches in the past month. The term 'Cute All Yellow Outfits' has been featured in 23.3 million TikTok posts to date. Seen extensively on spring-summer 2025 runways, butter yellow is positioned as a key accent colour.

Collins also highlights how autumn-winter colour trends can seamlessly transition into spring:

Brown

Pantone’s 2025 Colour of the Year, ‘Mocha Mousse,’ indicates that rich brown tones will persist beyond winter. Collins suggests integrating brown into spring wardrobes through accessories like suede bags and leather jackets or pairing chocolate hues with pastel shades like baby blue and butter yellow.

Burgundy

Despite its strong association with autumn, burgundy remains a viable spring option. It pairs well with warm neutrals like yellow and oatmeal or can be styled alongside baby pink—another key trend for the season.

Green

The versatility of green ensures it remains relevant year-round. Searches for green outerwear and dresses surged in autumn, and Collins recommends styling green knitwear over white maxi dresses or incorporating it with denim for a seamless transition into spring.

Grey

While often associated with winter, grey can serve as a neutral base for spring outfits. It pairs well with lime green or other bright hues, breaking up heavier winter tones.

With digital search trends offering early indicators of consumer preferences, brands are leveraging this data to predict demand and refine product offerings. As the lines between seasons blur, insights from platforms like Pinterest, TikTok, and Google will increasingly shape how retailers approach collection planning and marketing strategies, ensuring that consumers are equipped with both the trends and the practical guidance to transition seamlessly into each new season.