Spring/summer 2025: Fashion and sports collaborations to remember

Fashion Month concluded last week with a high-profile show at Disneyland Paris by Coperni, bringing to an end the spring/summer 2025 season at the 'Big 4' fashion cities - New York, Milan, London, and Paris - where both established brands and emerging designers alike took to the runways. While numerous trends have surfaced, the sportswear aesthetic has notably prevailed among many creators. In this article, FashionUnited reflects on the fashion/sport collaborations observed during the shows.

Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face

Cecilie Bahnsen unveiled her collaborations with Asics and The North Face during a show in Paris on 25 September. The brand’s dark feminine style met the technical models from both collaborators, each specialists in activewear. The result: voluminous pieces in cool tones, enhanced with delicate embroidery. The bags, anoraks, and jackets from The North Face abandoned their utilitarian and minimalist styles in favour of a more romantic aesthetic.

Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Cecilie Bahnsen SS25

Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Cecilie Bahnsen SS25

Cecilie Bahnsen x The North Face Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Cecilie Bahnsen SS25

Chopova Lowena x Asics

The London-based label Chopova Lowena, known for its maximalist wardrobe with punk influences, collaborated with the footwear brand Asics for its SS25 show. At a presentation held on 13 September, Chopova Lowena showcased its reinterpretation of the Asics Gel-Quantum 360M VIII model. The trainers were reimagined in line with the brand’s iconic codes, often found adorned with butterflies, rhinestones, flowers, studs, or embellished with gilded details and heart-shaped belts.

The partnership between the two brands forms part of Asics’ Crafts for Minds programme, which invites creators to personalise their designs using their own manufacturing and production techniques.

Chopova Lowena x Asics Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Chopova Lowena SS25

Chopova Lowena x Asics Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Chopova Lowena SS25

Chopova Lowena x Asics Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Chopova Lowena SS25

Avavav x Adidas

Avavav, now renowned for its buzzworthy shows, once again made headlines during Milan Fashion Week. For the SS25 season, the Swedish brand chose to present its collection on an athletics track, nodding to the sporty silhouettes created in collaboration with Adidas.

Among the pieces were tracksuit sets featuring cropped jackets with three stripes, bags made from Superstars, and trainers with exposed toes.

Avavav x Adidas Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Avavav SS25

Avavav x Adidas Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Avavav SS25

Avavav x Adidas Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Avavav SS25

Caroline Hu x Adidas

German sportswear brand Adidas was also featured in Caroline Hu’s show. While Avavav opted for a quirky, at times edgy, reinterpretation of the iconic Superstar model, Caroline Hu reimagined the Samba trainers in a softer, more poetic manner. With their stylised trainers adorned with textured bows or frills, available in both low and high versions, the models appeared as if they had stepped out of a fairy tale or a fantastical comedy.

Attico x Nike

On Instagram, Attico stated that its SS25 show reflected its affinity with Nike, as both brands share “the same lively and energetic spirit.” The silhouettes presented intertwined technical and sexy pieces, in a neutral colour palette with a distressed effect applied across all garments, including those from Nike. Sport bras were paired with chic blazers, while transparent skirts layered over thick bodysuits created a striking visual contrast.

Sinead Gorey x Converse

At London Fashion Week SS25, Sinead Gorey signed a collaboration with Converse. The brand’s footwear complemented the vibrant, extravagant, and kitsch outfits of the young label. Heavily influenced by early 2000s fashion, Sinead Gorey leaned towards iconic styles such as high-laced boots and ballet flats.

Sinead Gorey x Converse Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Sinead Gorey SS25

Sinead Gorey x Converse Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight / Sinead Gorey SS25