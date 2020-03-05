SS Homme changes name to Sarah & Sandeep

SS Homme will now be known as Sarah & Sandeep. The new name represents the designer duo at the helm of the brand operations, Sarah Shaikh Gonsalves and Sandeep Gonsalves, who are known for being menswear specialists and connoisseurs of the minimal design aesthetic. The Sarah & Sandeep flagship store houses the latest collections by the designers and at the same time provides bespoke consultations for business wardrobe and festive styling. Each Sarah & Sandeep bespoke consultant is trained in giving the best possible bespoke consultation for both Indian and western designs.

The rebranding initiative comes after the brand has developed a more design-focused approach towards formal western and Indian styles. The intent is to grow as a designer label and to create extraordinary styles for men. The new collection celebrates the evolutionary heroic attributes of Indian grooms and is made of festive attire that represents the progress towards contemporary cultures. The highlights of the collection are carefully crafted couture sherwanis that have been hand-embellished with the use of beads, pintucked bandhgalas with mock flaps and bandi sets made with intricate fabric manipulation. The aim was to create festive styles for modern men who endeavor to adapt, change and pave the way for the evolutionary process. The design is future forward.