Stadium Goods and Döttling collaborate on sneaker safe for Farfetch

Farfetch has teamed up with sneaker and streetwear marketplace Stadium Goods and German safe manufacturer Döttling on an exclusive line of luxury made-to-order sneaker safes as part of its Farfetch Beat concept.

The limited-edition sneaker safes take inspiration from Stadium Goods’ trophy case and have been designed in collaboration with Döttling to allow “the most serious and dedicated collector the opportunity to proudly display and protect their most coveted streetwear investments”.

Image: Farfetch

Each Stadium Goods x Döttling safe will be made-to-order, offering sneaker collectors a unique and personal experience. Customers can choose between an assortment of 4 shells, calf leather for 26,000 US dollars, faux ostrich for 28,000 US dollars, faux alligator for 28,000 US dollars, and cowhide for 29,500 US dollars. In addition, they can also add personalised embroideries on the interior lid of their safe.

The safes will also include a rechargeable fingerprint lock for modern safety, an optional sound alarm that activates when the safe is moved, interior LED lighting to enhance visibility, and venting to encourage airflow and reduce interior humidity.

Image: Farfetch

Ronojoy Dam, global director, brand and culture at Farfetch, said in a statement: “Stadium Goods have the greatest respect for sneaker culture, and the modern connoisseurship involved. Highly prized collections deserve to be stored and transported with the highest levels of security, and style.

“Döttling’s safes are handmade masterpieces and their collaboration with Stadium Goods is befitting of the contemporary design masterpieces they are made to protect and display. We are honoured to bring this bespoke union of the best of street culture and European craftsmanship exclusively to Farfetch Beat.”

Image: Farfetch

Laura Sartor, chief executive at Stadium Goods, added: "At Stadium Goods, we’ve always known that rare and unique sneakers were items worthy of being handled like art or luxury watches, so designing a safe for sneakers made perfect sense to us.

“Dottling and Farfetch are ideal partners for this very unique project, as we continue to define a new luxury aesthetic that fuses our world of sneakers and streetwear with the world of classic luxury brands.”

There are only 15 safes available for purchase, exclusively on Farfetch, and each one will come with a certificate of authenticity and its own unique number, specially customised for the collaboration. As the safes are made-to-order, they will be ready to ship within 4-8 weeks.