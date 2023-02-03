Stamm wins Zalando Sustainability Award for AW23

Copenhagen-based Stamm, founded by Elisabet Stamm, has won the AW23 Zalando Sustainability Award presented during Copenhagen Fashion Week.

Stamm beat off tough competition from Ukrainian clothing brand TG Botanical and Swedish-based Selam Fessahaye to win the 20,000-euro cash prize and the chance to create an exclusive collection with e-tailer Zalando.

In a statement, Zalando said that Stamm impressed the judging panel for demonstrating “impressive craftsmanship as well as deep understanding and execution of more sustainable practices” in its autumn/winter 2023 collection.

The panel also noted that Stamm used “more sustainable materials,” including recycled down in their puffer jackets and Indian Khadi, a heritage textile made with organic handspun cotton.

Commenting on the win, Elisabet Stamm, founder and creative director at Stamm, said: “Being selected as the winner of the Zalando Sustainability Award is both magical and motivating. It is a celebration of a young brand that is driven by innovation, diversity and aesthetic expression with a conscious mindset.

“We are humble and proud to be a part of such an important and purposeful platform and have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders. Winning this award will let us expand our network and keep working towards bringing positive change. I also hope to be able to inspire others to create with purpose and believe in exchange across borders.”

Zalando Sustainability Award crowns Copenhagen-based Stamm as AW23 winner

Lena Sophie Röper, director of designer and luxury at Zalando, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce Stamm as the fifth winner of the Zalando Sustainability Award at Copenhagen Fashion Week AW23.

“The craftsmanship and embroidery on the leather styles as well as the complex construction of the down jackets were a highlight. We look forward to working with Stamm to create a capsule collection that explores alternative design solutions and innovative ideas.”

Along with the prize money, Zalando will support Stamm by making its autumn/winter 2023 collection, showcased during Copenhagen Fashion Week, available to its customers across its European markets. This will be in addition to working with the Copenhagen-based label on an exclusive capsule collection that will "further leverage more sustainable design solutions" across materials, production processes, technological solutions and traceability.

Jury member Cecilie Thorsmark, chief executive of Copenhagen Fashion Week, added: “With the announcement of Stamm as the winner of this edition, it is a celebration of the brand’s endless dedication to explore innovative materials compositions and transformative silhouettes.

“Stamm’s creations are inspiring not only through their astonishing designs but also through being a carrier of the brand’s commitment to support and restore the use of handcrafted materials.”

Runner-up Selam Fessahaye was also recognised by the jury for her huge range of materials, styles and technical competency, while TG Botanical was praised for its craftsmanship and use of natural raw materials and local production.

Stamm is the fifth winner of the Zalando Sustainability Award, following in the footsteps of London/Reykjavík-based design studio Ranra, House of Dagmar, Nikolaj Storm, and Iso.Poetism by Tobias Birk Nielsen.