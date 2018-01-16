Station F launches luxury and tech programme with LVMH

Station F, which offers start-up courses for entrepreneurs, has confirmed that it is launching a start-up programme aimed at luxury and technology in partnership with LVMH.

The world’s biggest startup campus in Paris, tweeted: “Little birdy told me…there’s a new Startup Program at STATION F on Luxury & Tech. And guess what? It’s run by @LVMH!"

Station F went on to reveal that 23 international start-ups had already joined the programme, which aims at “shaping the future of luxury”.

Further details of the start-ups involved have not yet been revealed, however, LVMH did tweet that they were: “thrilled to be part of the @joinstationf adventure”.

The course is reportedly designed to support emerging companies developing high-tech solutions for the luxury industry, and will see LVMH following in the footsteps of L’Oréal, which picked Station F to monitor promising digital beauty start-ups.

Station F has start-up programmes run by numerous partners including Facebook, Microsoft, Havas, Vente-Privé, and Ubisoft.