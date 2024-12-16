Steamery unveils first-ever brand collaboration with Kith

Scandinavian clothing care brand Steamery has unveiled a custom iteration of its award-winning Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer with American fashion and lifestyle brand Kith to mark its first-ever brand collaboration.

The ‘Kith for Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer’ is part of Kith’s fourth annual ‘Kithmas’ collection, which offers a curated line-up of apparel, accessories, and lifestyle goods celebrating the holiday season.

The limit-edition co-branded handheld steamer with a geometric silhouette has been updated with a matte black Kith-exclusive colourway and features an exclusive Kith-branded fabric dust bag and bespoke packaging.

Kith for Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer Credits: Steamery

Raphael Matzker, chief executive of Steamery, said in a statement: "This collaboration is a landmark moment for Steamery. Partnering with Kith allows us to bring our Scandinavian philosophy of clothing care to a new audience.

“Together, we’re redefining everyday essentials, blending functionality with elevated design. We’re very happy to collaborate with Kith, a brand that we have been a fan of for a long time."

The ‘Kith for Steamery Cirrus 3 Iron Steamer,’ priced at 225 pounds / 195 US dollars / 225 euros, will be available at selected Kith stores in Paris, Tokyo and the US, at Selfridges London, and online.