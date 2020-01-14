Stella McCartney introduces biodegradable stretch denim

Stella McCartney is continuing to push forward with its commitment to sustainable fabric innovation with the introduction of the world’s first biodegradable, stretch denim, created using plant-based yarns into its collections.

The innovative denim created by Italian manufacturer Candiani will be introduced in the British designer label’s autumn/winter 2020 collection and utilises Coreva Stretch Technology, which is created by using organic cotton wrapped around a natural rubber core, resulting in a fabric that is free from plastics and micro-plastics.

By replacing the common synthetic and petrol-based elastomers with a new, custom-engineered component, Candiani explains that it has been able to create an innovative biodegradable stretch denim fabric without compromising elasticity.

While all Stella McCartney denim is made with 100 percent organic cotton, traditional denim production requires a huge volume of water and toxic dyes and chemicals to create one pair of jeans. The Coreva Stretch Technology is produced in a safe, toxic-free environment.

In addition, the fabric is made with two smart-dyeing techniques during production explains Candiani that reduces the consumption of water, energy and chemicals used in the dyeing and laundry processes.

Kitotex Vegetal is a patented biodegradable ingredient derived from mushrooms and seaweed that is used as a replacement for sizing agents, starch, fixation agents and polyvinyl alcohol (PVA), while Indigo Juice is used to keep the indigo superficial on the yarn.

Alberto Candiani, owner of the Candiani family mill said in a statement: “In a world where resources are diminishing and landfills are overflowing with discarded garments, it’s our duty to look for renewable resources, in addition to biodegradable and compostable material.

“Denim has to take the lead as the indigo flag of this revolution and we are thrilled to be working alongside Stella McCartney to share our innovation and beliefs with the wider fashion industry.”

Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter 2020 collection features 10 pieces in two styles made with Candiani’s patented, plant-based Coreva Stretch Technology. The pieces will be available in-store and online globally from May 2020.

British designer Stella McCartney isn’t the first to utilising Coreva Stretch Technology, Dutch jeanmakers Denham confirmed in November 2019 that they were launching its first range of Bio-Stretch Selvedge jeans as part of its new ‘Life is Movement’ collection.

Images: courtesy of Stella McCartney