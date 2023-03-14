Stéphane Ashpool to design France’s uniforms for Olympics in Paris in 2024

Stéphane Ashpool, founder of Pigalle, has been named artistic director and senior designer to dress the French athletes for the Olympics and Paralympics in Paris in 2024.

French athletic brand Le Coq Sportif will manufacture the performance wear for more than 30 Olympic and Paralympic sports, including swimming, tennis, skateboarding, gymnastics, rowing, cycling, golf, diving, beach volleyball, and breakdancing.

Ashpool will oversee the design for all clothing worn by 4,000 French athletes, including training and competition uniforms, as well as outfits for medal ceremonies, media interviews, and the official ceremonies.

The uniforms will be mainly produced in France, added the French Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Ashpool will draw inspiration from “the multiculturalism of our athletes” reinterpreting the tricolour flag, “using a mixture of hues and languages to reflect the country”.

The summer Olympic Games will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024, with the Paralympics to follow from August 28 to September 8.